Thunder Bay – Weather – There are no weather alerts or warnings out across the region. if you are travelling east from Thunder Bay there is a weather advisory in effect for Sault Ste Marie where lake effect snow is expected. That may impact travel along Highway 17.

The cold spot in Ontario at -32.6 °C is Fort Frances.

Remember Daylight Savings Time, a Port Arthur invention comes into effect at 02:00 AM on Sunday morning. Set your manual clocks back an hour. For many that means the time on some of your devices that do not automatically change will have to be manually changed.

The U.S. Weather Service is reporting, “An Alberta Clipper will bring snow to the Northland. Snow will spread across northeast Minnesota from west to east late this afternoon, reaching northwest Wisconsin this evening. Snowfall totals of 1-2 inches will be seen along and north of the Iron Range, as well as much of Iron County, Wisconsin. Lower snowfall amounts elsewhere. The snow will end around midnight in northeast Minnesota, and about 3 AM in northwest Wisconsin. Untreated roads will become slippery.”

Keep that in mind for March Break swings south to Duluth.

Thunder Bay

It is -20 in Thunder Bay, with the forecast calling for clear skies today with a high of -8. Winds will be light today at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill -32 this morning and -13 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness with light snow beginning near midnight. Two centimetres is forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -16. Wind chill near -20.

FORT FRANCES

In Ontario’s cold spot this morning the forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud. It will be cloudy this afternoon with a 60 per cent chance of light snow late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill -29 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight the weather service is calling for the snow to be ending overnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Five centimetres of the shovelling is expected. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill near -19.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is a chilly -26 in Dryden to start your Saturday. There will be increasing cloudiness late this afternoon. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. High -11. Wind chill -34 this morning and -16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with snow beginning this evening. You can expect to be shovelling up to four centimetres of snow. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill near -19.

Fort Severn

It is -25 in Fort Severn, Ontario’s furthest north community. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h late this morning. High for Saturday of -15. Wind chill -38 this morning and -20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Low overnight of -31. Wind chill -21 this evening and -36 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.