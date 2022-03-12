DRYDEN – NEWS – The death of a Dryden resident is now the subject of a homicide investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Darren BURNARD, a 33-year-old male of Dryden had been reported missing by family members on January 12, 2022.

BURNARD’s body was located on March 7, 2022 in a vacant unit in Hillcrest Trailer Park on Third Street in Dryden.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on March 11, 2022 in Toronto confirmed the cause of death to be homicide.

The OPP believe there are no concerns for public safety.

The investigation by members of the Dryden OPP and North West Region Crime Unit is continuing, under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from the Forensic Identification Services Unit and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.