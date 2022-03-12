Air Raid Sirens in Ukraine Cities

BREAKING – Air Raid Sirens have been activated in Uman, Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Lviv, Odesa, Volyn, Zaporizhzha, Berezivka, Izmail, Kiliya, Yuzhne, Chernomorsk, Bilyaivka, & Avdiivka.

As well as in Kyiv, Rivne, Chernihiv, Ternopil, Dnipro, Cherkasy and Sumy Oblasts.

Residents have been asked to go to the nearest shelter immediately.

More Russian Threats

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov says that Moscow had warned the United States that convoys of foreign weapons would be “Legitimate targets for the Russian Armed Forces,” as cited by Russian media RIA Novosti.

Digital ‘Iron Curtain’ Falling on Russia

YouTube has blocked all channels associated with Russian state media. The new policy is global. Russian lawmakers are calling for Youtube, one of the most popular broadcasting platforms in Russia in retaliation, to be banned for discriminating against Russia.

The Russian federal censor has announced that they will wait an additional 48 hours before enforcing a ban on Instagram. This delay is to allow users to be able to download their photos and migrate to one of other platforms still available in Russia. Federal officials also plan to outlaw all Meta services as “extremist”. The next step the Russian censor will take will make it a felony even to have the Facebook app installed on a device.

Ukraine United To Fight

The Ukrainian fight against Russia’s invasion of their country is truly a national effort, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said today.

The free world has been amazed at Ukrainian resistance to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “war of choice.” Ukrainian armed forces have demonstrated great tactical proficiency in confronting the much larger foe.

“They’re fighting skillfully, bravely, quite creatively,” Kirby said. “And the fighting isn’t just by the armed forces.”

He said that average citizens — outraged by the Russian attack — received weapons from the government and learned to use them.

It’s unclear if areas of Ukraine now occupied by the Russian military are seeing some guerilla warfare emerge, but there are videos of Ukrainians confronting Russian tanks.

Sergeant Inna Derusova is the first woman to be awarded the Hero of Ukraine title posthumously. A field medic, she was killed during the artillery attack on Okhtyrka on Feb. 24, the first day of Russia’s invasion. She saved more than 10 soldiers that day.

“Some of the resistance has been non-violent — with crowds of Ukrainians blocking city streets and actually stopping in their tracks some Russian units,” Kirby said. “So, the resistance resides on many levels, and it’s quite inspiring. … They are resisting; they are defending, and we are going to continue to look for ways to help them do that better going forward.”

Responding to a question about whether the Russians are treating captured Ukrainian service members as prisoners of war, Kirby said he didn’t have information on how captured Ukrainians or captured Russians are being treated. “But our expectation would be that that both parties would abide by Geneva Convention requirements and treat any soldiers that are captured humanely and in accordance with the rule of ,” he said. “That would be, that would be the United States’ expectation, as well as so many other nations.”