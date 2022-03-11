THUNDER BAY – MISSING – The Thunder Bay Police Service are assisting the Toronto Police Service in locating missing youth Maconi PETER, 15, based on information that he may be in the City of Thunder Bay.

Toronto Police report that Maconi Peter, a 15-year-old male, was last seen on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:20 pm, in the Jane Street and

Chalkfarm Drive area.

Peter is described as 6’0″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has a slim build, is clean shaven, with black short hair. He was last seen

wearing a dark grey track suit.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637), or Leave A Tip on Facebook. Download the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App on iTunes or Google Play.

A person can be reported missing at any time – there is no 24 hour waiting period. If you are concerned for someone's immediate safety, call 9-1-1. Otherwise, you can report a person as missing to the Toronto Police Service by calling the non-emergency number 416-808-222.

TPSnews.ca or listen to our podcast, 24 Shades of Blue with Obie & Ax.