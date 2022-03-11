By Eric Melillo MPP

KENORA – POLITICS – I was back in the Kenora riding last week, meeting with constituents from across the region. On the agenda over the weekend were two events I was excited to attend: the Meat Draw fundraiser at the Dryden Legion and a breakfast hosted by the Vermilion Bay Lion’s Club.

I always appreciate these opportunities for conversations with residents; they keep me up-to-date on what’s going on in our communities and inform what I advocate for in the House of Commons. I’m looking forward to more of them before I return to Ottawa later this month.

Over the past week, I also participated in the Standing Committee for National Defence, to hear about Canada’s efforts to support Ukraine amid Putin’s invasion.

This crisis has been top of mind for many in Canada, and the Conservative Party has supported the government’s efforts to support Ukraine. We’ve also called for harsher sanctions against Russia and enhanced efforts to assist Ukrainian refugees, and we’re asking tough questions about the world’s reliance on Russian oil and other resources.

