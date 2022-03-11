THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Four Toronto men were arrested in Thunder Bay Thursday after their attempt to flee from police led to a collision on the city’s north side.

Officers were in the area of Wilson and Court Streets just after 4 pm on Thursday, March 10 when they observed a motorist, driving a silver sedan, failing to stop at a posted stop sign. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Court Street South near Park Avenue.

The motorist responded by fleeing at a high rate of speed. Due to public safety concerns, police did not pursue.

Moments later officers learned from dispatch of a motor vehicle collision on Pearl and Water Streets. Reports indicated that multiple occupants of the vehicle fled after the collision.

Police learned the vehicle involved was the same one that had just recently fled from officers. The motorist of the silver sedan had struck a white SUV.

Multiple Thunder Bay Police Service units were dispatched to the area, and with support from citizens who could see suspects from their balconies, all four accused were located and taken into custody.

The accused were transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Devonte Munroe Malik SOUSA, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Fentanyl

Marvin Alexander HERNANDEZ, 24, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

Matthew Daniel NEWSOME, 21, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Failure to Stop After Accident

• Flight From Peace Officer

Ishawn Zahkius PASSON, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Obstruct Peace Officer

All four appeared in bail court on Friday, March 11. HERNANDEZ has been remanded into custody with a future appearance date. The other three accused have been released with conditions, and future appearance dates.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who may have dash camera, home or business surveillance footage that may have captured the collision, to contact police at (807) 684-1200 and cite incident number P22029609.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.