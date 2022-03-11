Thunder Bay – NEWS – Two Toronto youths among suspects arrested, cocaine seized

Thunder Bay Police continue the war on illegal drugs in our community. four people, including two Toronto youths were arrested in Thunder Bay following the search of a south-side home on Thursday.

Officers with the Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 300 block of May Street South at about 6:20 pm on Thursday, March 10th.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity at that location.

When police entered they located multiple suspects inside.

One suspect, a 17-year-old from Toronto, was arrested after a brief struggle with officers. Three other suspects were also located and arrested without further incident.

A search led to the seizure of suspected crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated potential street value of drugs seized totals nearly $13,000 CAD.

Cassie Clark, 30, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Garrett Allan TREMBLAY, 39, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Resist Peace Officer

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

A 17-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Sentence

The names of the youths are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All four appeared in bail court on Friday, March 11th, and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.