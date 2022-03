THUNDER BAY – News – The City of Thunder Bay advises that Rosslyn Road, between 20th Side Road and Pomona Drive, will be closed to through traffic on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 for underground infrastructure installation.

Crews expect to be completed by the end of the day Wednesday, but weather conditions and other factors may impact project timelines.

Motorists are asked to obey the construction signs, drive with caution, and use alternate routes around the construction zone.