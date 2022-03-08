THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Police remain in the area of Forest Street following a reported shooting incident on Tuesday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the 1200 block of Forest Street just before 1 pm on Tuesday, March 8 following reports of a seriously injured male in the area.

When police arrived, they located an adult male who had injuries consistent with gun shot wounds.

Paramedics with the Superior North EMS transported the male to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

The victim’s condition remains unknown at this time.

A police presence remains in the area.

Members of the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is urged to call police at 684-1200. You can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.