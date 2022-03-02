Every industry is competitive, and brands need to set themselves apart to thrive and attract attention from customers. It is even harder now that customers are increasingly apathetic and only subscribe to brands that align with their needs and ideas. According to ReBlock Ventures, the changing consumer landscape doesn’t mean that brands cannot prosper. In order to appeal to modern-day customers, brands need to employ emotional branding to gain a competitive edge.

ReBlock Ventures explains that emotion is the driving force for most consumer decisions, especially in today’s information-charged environment. Therefore, emotional branding is the best way for brands to capture the attention of their customers and fulfill their need for ethos and pathos with brands.

Brands have spent a lot of time focusing their marketing and advertising on product attributes and features in the past. These have proven unmemorable, and brands needed to change that tactic, embracing a more relatable approach. Personal feelings and experiences are more powerful persuaders for customers than all the marketing jargon you can use, says ReBlock Ventures. Brands that establish emotional connections with their clients shape their perspectives and make them feel more inclined to trust and remain loyal to that brand. ReBlock Ventures explains that modern consumer relationships thrive on connections.

When creating strategies for business growth, brands must present themselves in a way that customers can relate to. The emotions that your efforts evoke in a client determine whether they will consider your brand or not. This is why ReBlock Ventures stresses the importance of sensory branding, storytelling, and cause branding.

Emotional branding is the key to winning and retaining customers in the current landscape. The strength of a brand’s connection with its consumers determines its success. ReBlock Ventures also adds that people need to create relationships now more than ever because of the fleeting nature of the digital space. That connection assures them of permanence.