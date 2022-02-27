Canada Closing Airspace to Russia

Russian Aeroflot
Russian Aeroflot

OTTAWA – Canada is closing its airspace to Russian airliners effective immediately.

Additionally, the number of European countries closing their airspace to Russian airplanes continues to grow.

Flightaware is reporting that by the end of the day on Sunday, Russian air flights will be banned from flying westward by most European countries. This move is another of the economic moves to sanction Russia and President Vladimir Putin.


Courtesy of <a href="https://www.flightradar24.com/">Flightradar24.com</a>
Courtesy of Flightradar24.com

