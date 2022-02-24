THUNDER BAY – NEWS Analysis – The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media is warning all Russian media outlets that they are required to use information exclusively from official Russian sources while covering military operations in Ukraine.

This morning access to several Russian Government websites are extremely slow to load.

There are reports that Ukraine government website are under cyber-attack.

Is this a war the Russian people want? Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza states, “This is not a war conducted by Russia. This is a war conducted by the bloodthirsty Putin dictatorship. Most Russians condemn this war. This is another crime against humanity from the Putin regime.”

Having control of the news the people in Russia get means that people are not going to get the full story.