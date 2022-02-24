THUNDER BAY – NEWS – On February 24, 2022 at 7:12 am EST, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS and Thunder Bay Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 61 between Arthur Street and Neebing Avenue.

The initial investigation revealed that a southbound SUV had lost control and slid into the northbound lane striking another SUV. The driver of the southbound SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to hospital with possible life threatening injuries.

The second driver suffered minor injuries and was also taken to hospital for evaluation.

Traffic is being rerouted through Neebing, Walsh and Arthur Street. Please avoid this area at this time. The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are currently processing the scene.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.