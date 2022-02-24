DRYDEN – LIVING – All Northwestern School Buses are cancelled this morning due to weather.

Red Lake/Ear Falls – All buses will be cancelled this morning (Thursday, February 24) due to extreme cold temperatures. Red Lake/Ear Falls buses will run this afternoon.

Upsala buses UP82 and UP83 will be cancelled this morning (Thursday, February 24) due to extreme cold temperatures. UP82 and UP83 will run this afternoon.

Dryden – DR7 will be cancelled on Thursday, February 24 due to driver shortage.

Red Lake – RL3 will be cancelled on Thursday, February 24 (and Friday, February 25) due to driver shortage.