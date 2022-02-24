Ukraine’s Darkest Day

UKRAINE – INTERNATIONAL NEWS – Ukraine is under Martial Law following attacks by land, sea and air by Russian forces.

Russian President Putin says that people in the country needed the protection of Russia which is the reason for the invasion.

The Ukraine Government is calling this “Ukraine’s Darkest Day”.

The invasion came despite widespread appeals at the United Nations.

Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov in a statement says, “The enemy began intensive shelling of our units in the east and military command centres and airfields in other regions.

“The Ukrainian army is holding its lines and fighting back against Russian troops.

“Our soldiers are doing everything for your protection and not to give the aggressor a chance to breakthrough.

“Today, I appeal to you once again: stay calm! Stay at home if possible. The situation is under control, but our army needs your support now more than ever. Your calmness and confidence in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is the best help!”

The Ukraine government says that at approximately 5:00 am local time, the state border of Ukraine in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus.

Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms. This is happening within Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.

In addition, the attack is taking place from the direction of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded.

Depending on the situation on the border, border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are firing at the enemy.