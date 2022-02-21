THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The City of Thunder Bay Roads Department has provided a status update on the progress after this weekends winter event. With more snow in the forecast, Roads Crews still expect to be able to continue meeting maintenance objectives for snow plowing operations.

Road Plowing

Arterial and collector streets are now all complete. Local street plowing should be done by the end of today, but equipment will be out again tomorrow clearing any missed streets.

Sidewalk Plowing

Arterial, collector and core area street sidewalks are still being cleared and it is anticipated that they will be completed today. Local street sidewalk clearing should be completed by Friday.

Snow Removal

Residential snowbank removal will resume Tuesday along with sightline obstructions at intersections. Contractors are being brought in to help speed up the process.

Parking meters and handicapped parking spaces are tentatively scheduled for snow removal early Wednesday morning.

Impact of Omicron on City Operations

City Manager Norm Gale adds, “COVID-19 is everywhere. CTB workplaces are being impacted by absences, but service levels remain, for the most part, achieved. Roads crews have been away due to COVID-19 protocols, as has been the case in virtually every CTB workplace.

“At this time, we expect snow removal service levels to be met even with expected snow today and tomorrow”.

