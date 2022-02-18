Finding the right hair growth products is tricky since you want to ensure that the product you purchase is worth your money. Before you buy a product, remember that not all hair growth products are equal. To help you purchase the right hair growth products, here are five helpful tips you should remember.

1) Check Out Brand Reputation

When you are not sure about a certain hair product, it is good to research the brand reputation online. Read other consumers’ experiences with that specific hair growth product and see whether the brand has a good reputation.

Also, search online for the best hair growth products of 2022 experts review. These reviewers have researched and compared different hair growth products. Through their research, they have identified high-quality and effective hair products.

2) Understand The Causes Of Your Hair Loss

Many people make the mistake of not trying to figure out what they have to address to solve the hair loss issue. So, before purchasing any hair growth product, know why you are experiencing hair loss.

The main cause of hair loss and balding is a hormone known as dihydrotestosterone (DHT) – a by-product of testosterone. 5-alpha is the enzyme responsible for converting testosterone into DHT that later binds your hair follicles. Eventually, they break down and shorten the lifespan of follicles until they get smaller and fall out.

In simple terms, research shows that DHT reduces hair follicles. Therefore, when you get hair growth products that suppress DHT, the follicles can continue to grow. Now that you know the cause of hair loss, it will be easy to find a product that suits you better.

3) Transparent Label

All hair growth products should have an ingredient label on the product packaging and their website, but some brands avoid being transparent about their products’ ingredients. At times, this is all right because of proprietary formulas. Logically, a brand would want to hide its ingredients from competitors.

However, some brands take advantage of this and avoid listing all the ingredients in their hair growth products. Therefore, when the label is not clear, it will be hard to know the number of active ingredients, and if you are allergic to some chemicals, you might develop an allergic reaction that affects your health.

4) Look At The Ingredients

A hair growth product may claim to boost hair growth, but it is important to ensure scientific research backs up the claims. Check whether the hair products’ website lists any scientific research that proves the benefits of the product ingredients. You can also research the chemicals on your own to see the benefits they offer. Ensure the product you choose has ingredients such as hydrolyzed soy protein, Glycerin, Zinc gluconate, Vitamin B6, Vitamin E, Rosemary leaf extract, Citric acid, Propane, Lactic acid, and so on.

5) Determine Your Hair Type

It is critical to know your hair type to ensure you get the right hair growth products. Some hair loss issues are a result of using the wrong products. Therefore, when you know your hair type, you will choose hair growth products accordingly hence enhancing hair growth.

To determine your hair type consider factors like the dryness or oiliness of the scalp, texture-how thin or thick, porosity-hair ability to absorb moisture or products, colored ones, and so on.

Keeping Your Hair Healthy

As you regrow your hair, it is important to ensure it stays healthy to avoid more hair loss. Some things you should do include:

Eat healthily

What you eat plays a significant role in the growth and health of your hair. Taking protein in large quantities makes your hair strong and healthy. The intake of protein depends on individual age and physical activities, but it is advisable to include protein-rich foods in your diet. Also include vitamins and minerals like vitamin D, iron, biotin, Omega-3 fatty acids, and zinc.

Avoid Washing Your Hair Too Often

When you over-wash your hair, it can become dry and dull, especially if you have a dry scalp. However, if you have an oily scalp, you can wash your hair every day. So, if your hair is dry, try limiting the frequency in which you wash it.

Avoid Combing Wet Hair

After washing your hair, it is more vulnerable to breakage. So, after washing, dry it with a towel and leave it to dry for about 30 minutes before you comb it.

You can grow your hair if you buy the right hair growth products and keep your hair healthy. Therefore, these tips will help find the most effective hair growth products.