Secure Area Established in Downtown Ottawa

OTTAWA – NEWS – Two of the organizers of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ have been arrested in Ottawa. Tamara Lich was arrested last night, as well as Pat King.

Ottawa Police report they have established a ‘Secure Area’.



“We do not take this decision lightly, we know this will impact the residents. Please bear with us while we work to return the city to a state of normalcy” stated Interim Chief Steve Bell. “We want to reassure everyone that if you live, work or have a reason to be in the area that your access will be minimally impacted.”

Police in a media release say, “Under the Emergencies Act, the Unified Command in control of policing in Ottawa has established a Secured Area to ensure that individuals comply with the Emergency Measures Regulations and to ensure designated places (Parliament, Government buildings, critical infrastructure etc) are protected.

“You cannot travel to or within an area where an assembly is taking place contrary to the Regulations.

“At this time, the Secured Area is from Bronson Avenue to the Canal, the Queensway to Parliament Hill.

“Anyone can enter the Secured Area if you fall under an exemption in the Regulations, meaning that you:

(a) reside, work or are moving through that area for reasons other than to participate in or facilitate the assembly;

(b) are acting with the permission of a peace officer or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness;

(c) are a peace officer; or

(d) are an employee or agent of the government of Canada or a province who is acting in the execution of their duties.

“You can expect to see police checkpoints where you will be asked your reason for travelling within the Secured Area.

“You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area.

“Expect traffic delays in and around the Secured Area. Please avoid the downtown core if you have no reason to be there”.

We want you to be aware that entering the Secured Area for the purpose of contravening the Emergencies Act, may result in you being arrested and/or charged. The Secured Area will only be enforced as long as necessary.

Tamara Lich has been arrested, but we will continue to #holdtheline pic.twitter.com/GaPZdsrhVe — FreedomConvoy2022 (@rFreedomConvoy) February 18, 2022

Throughout the day Ottawa Police who started with a notification to people in the downtown Ottawa area, started efforts to break up what Mayor Watson called the occupation of the city.

“Ottawa Police Service wants to inform you that under provincial and federal legislation, you will face severe penalties if you do not cease further unlawful activity and remove your vehicle and/or property immediately from all unlawful protest sites.