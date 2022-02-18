Extreme Cold Continues for the Day

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings out for almost the entire regions of Western and Northern Ontario this morning.

The cold spot in Ontario this morning is Armstrong, where the mercury is hiding down at the bottom of the thermometer at -41.6 ° C. In Thunder Bay it is -34° C.

Thunder Bay

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for the City of Thunder Bay this morning. It is -34 but with the wind chill it is -41.

Through the morning there will be increasing cloudiness. Snow will beginning this morning with two to four centimetres expected. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon then light this afternoon. The daytime high will be -11 today with the wind chill at -42 this morning and -14 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight skies will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. By Saturday, skies will start overnight. Wind will be from the northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 33 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Fort Frances

It is -24 at 04:30am CST in Fort Frances. There will be periods of snow ending early this afternoon then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Two to four centimetres of snow are expected. Winds will be from the southeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. Winds will be shifting becoming northwest 30 gusting to 60 near noon. High minus 13. Wind chill -42 this morning and -23 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening for Friday night. Winds will be from the northwest at 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming becoming light before morning. Low overnight of 26. Wind chill at -28 this evening and -37 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -24 in Dryden this morning under cloudy skies. Periods of snow will be beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon followed by a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Two to four centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. Winds will shift this afternoon becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40. High of -17. Wind chill -42 this morning and -24 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, so bundle up.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -26. Wind chill -28 this evening and -38 overnight. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin continues.

Sachigo Lake

It is -33 in Sachigo Lake this morning under mostly clear skies. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High for Friday of -20. Wind chill at -45 this morning and -26 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes, so bundle up warmly.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Winds will become northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low overnight of -30. Wind chill -31 this evening and -43 overnight. Frostbite in minutes, so you know what to do, bundle up.