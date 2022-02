Thunder Bay – Ignace – MISSING: Kieren BOLDUC, a 15-year-old female.

Kieren was last seen on February 16, 2022 in Ignace. It is believed Kieren might be in Thunder Bay.

If you have any information with regards to her whereabouts please contact Dryden OPP at 1-888-310-1122. or the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200.