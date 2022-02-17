THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Thunder Bay Student Transportation advises that the following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated due to there being no drivers available.

NORTH 30 servicing Bishop EQ Jennings AM & PM, St Pius AM & PM cancelled through Friday, February 18th.

NORTH 67 servicing St. Ignatius AM & PM, La Vérendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher PM, St. Bernard AM, Franco Supérieur AM cancelled through Friday, February 18th.

SOUTH 13 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Kingsway AM & PM, Westgate PM cancelled through Friday, February 18th.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM cancelled through Tuesday, February 22nd.(Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka)

SOUTH 53 servicing St Patrick AM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, St Jude AM & PM cancelled for Friday, February 18th.

SOUTH 74 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Sherbrooke AM & PM, Westgate AM & PM, St Elizabeth AM cancelled until further notice