THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – An Alberta Clipper headed into the region will bring snow to Thunder Bay. General snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm with locally higher amounts up to 15 cm northeast of Thunder Bay. Southerly winds gusting to 50 km/h at times may lead to reduced visibilities in snow and blowing snow.

Weather advisory in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight. Beginning early this evening and lasting into early Wednesday morning. The highest snowfall amounts are expected northeast of Thunder Bay.