Thunder Bay – NEWS – A quieter twenty-four hours for Thunder Bay Police. There were four major incidents.
Daily update from 02/10/2022 to 02/11/2022
|Recent incidents
|4
|
|-6 from yesterday
|Violent
|0
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|2
|
|1 from yesterday
|
|0
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|2
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|2
|
|6 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|2
|Quality of Life