February 11, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Service Daily Crime Statistics Update

By
NNL Staff
-
Thunder Bay Police Service 911

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A quieter twenty-four hours for Thunder Bay Police. There were four major incidents.

Daily update from 02/10/2022 to 02/11/2022

Recent incidents
4 arrow_up -6 from yesterday
Violent
0 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
2 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
2 arrow_up 6 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
2 Quality of Life