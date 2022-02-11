THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings in effect across Northern Ontario, and Winter Travel Advisories in effect across the entire region for Friday, February 11, 2022.

Across Western Ontario snow as a result of an Alberta Clipper making its way across the region will bring snow, heavy at times, with total snowfall amounts of 7 to 15 centimetres.

There will also be northerly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h by early Friday morning which could significantly reduce visibility in local blowing snow. Wind gusts are expected to ease by Friday evening.

By this evening snow should end, but the Arctic cold the Far North is experiencing will dip south creating much colder temperatures.

Travel conditions are going to be impacted.

Thunder Bay

It is -4 in Thunder Bay this morning. Periods of snow should be ending near noon followed by mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. Local blowing snow may impact visibility, be extra careful driving. Winds will becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 60 early this morning. Temperature falling to minus 17 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 9 this morning and minus 28 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite tonight for exposed skin.

Tonight will see skies clearing this evening. Wind north 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 28 this evening and minus 38 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Fort Frances

It is -9 in Fort Frances this morning to start your Friday. Periods of light snow will be ending this morning then mainly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Local blowing snow this morning with winds from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature falling to minus 18 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 27.

Tonight will see clear skies. Winds will continue from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 27 this evening and minus 41 overnight. Frostbite in minutes, so bundle up and make sure your pets are not unprotected outside.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is cooler in Dryden this morning. The temperature is -17. Periods of light snow will be ending near noon then clearing skies with blowing snow this morning and early this afternoon. Winds are from the north at 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 29 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up.

Tonight will be clear and cold. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h gusting to 40 before becoming light this evening. Low minus 32. Wind chill minus 33 this evening and minus 40 overnight. Frostbite in minutes so be sure to bundle up.

Wasaho Cree Nation

The Extreme Cold Warning continues for the Far North. It is -36 in Wasaho this morning under mainly clear skies. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High minus 27. Wind chill minus 48 this morning and minus 41 this afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Tonight will see clear skies with winds northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 34. Wind chill minus 41 this evening and minus 48 overnight. Frostbite in minutes – so make sure your bundle up.