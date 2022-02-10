LONGLAC – NEWS – On February 9, 2022, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in Longlac, Ontario as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

As a result of the search, OPP seized a quantity of drugs including crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and methamphetamine tablets with an estimated street value of $40,000. Police also seized other items consistent with drug trafficking including in excess of $9,000 in Canadian currency.

As a Result

Natasha SHAGANASH 36yr of Longlac, Ontario;

Catherine Hardy 40yr of Longlac, Ontario:

have both been charged with: