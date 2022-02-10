LONGLAC – NEWS – On February 9, 2022, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant on a residence in Longlac, Ontario as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.
As a result of the search, OPP seized a quantity of drugs including crystal meth, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone pills, suboxone pills and methamphetamine tablets with an estimated street value of $40,000. Police also seized other items consistent with drug trafficking including in excess of $9,000 in Canadian currency.
As a Result
Natasha SHAGANASH 36yr of Longlac, Ontario;
Catherine Hardy 40yr of Longlac, Ontario:
have both been charged with:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
- Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code
- Failure to comply with release order contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code
Both accused made a brief court appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay, Ontario by video on February 10, 2022 to answer to the charges and were remanded into custody.