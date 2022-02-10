THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for far North Ontario. The weather service says that from now until Friday, extremely cold wind chills are expected. The extreme cold will continue into early next week during the nights and mornings. Some relief from the extreme cold is expected during the afternoons.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Sandy Lake – Weagamow Lake – Deer Lake

Wasaho Cree Nation

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

Summer Beaver – Webiquie

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika

Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake

Marten Falls

A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected. Wind chills between minus 45 and minus 50 along with minimum temperatures near minus 33 degrees Celsius are forecast.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 50 km/h will make the cold very piercing.