OTTAWA – NEWS – François Laporte the President of Teamsters Canada has issued the following statement on the ‘Freedom Convoy’:
Teamsters Canada is proud to represent over 55,000 professional drivers from diverse industries across the country, approximately 15,000 of which are long haul truck drivers, 90% of whom are vaccinated.
The so-called “freedom convoy” and the despicable display of hate lead by the political Right and shamefully encouraged by elected conservative politicians does not reflect the values of Teamsters Canada, nor the vast majority of our members, and in fact has served to delegitimize the real concerns of most truck drivers today.
We firmly believe in the right to protest government policies and voice a wide array of opinions, but what is happening in Ottawa has done more harm to Teamsters members, be they Truck Drivers who were trying to deliver their loads, or hotel, restaurant and healthcare workers who were intimidated, abused or prevented from accessing their workplaces, by several protesters.
Teamsters Canada would welcome collaboration with government and employers to address today’s real challenges in the trucking industry to keep the supply chain going and Canada’s economy growing.
We join in the calls urging those protesters with legitimate concerns to go back to their own communities and work with local politicians. We are all frustrated and want our lives back, however, let’s ensure we get there respectfully, safely and protect the health of our most vulnerable first.
François Laporte
President of Teamsters Canada
Vice President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters