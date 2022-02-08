OTTAWA – POLITICS – During last night’s Emergency Debate in the House of Commons, each of the major party leaders spoke.

Interim Conservative party Leader Candice Bergen spoke.

Candice Bergen

I look at our country and I have never seen it as divided as it is now under this Prime Minister. Whether it is regional lines, whether it is ethnic lines or whether it is people’s health care choices, this country is more divided than ever. The Prime Minister talks about things like respecting each other and that we are not fighting against each other but we are fighting a virus. I have two very simple questions for him.

When the Prime Minister decided to introduce the vaccine mandate, he believed it was the right thing to do. Does he regret calling people names who did not take the vaccine? Does he regret calling people misogynist and racist, just escalating and poking sticks at them and being so divisive to individual Canadians that he might not disagree with but he might have thought were wrong? Does he regret that, and will he agree to meet with the leaders here, the other opposition leaders and me, so that we can talk about a solution in a way that he has described?

We are in uncharted territory. We are at a crisis point not only with what is going on out the doors and across the country, but in the country overall. So much of it is because of the things that he has said and done. Does he regret his words, and will he work with us so that we can find some resolution?