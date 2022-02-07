OTTAWA – NEWS – Ottawa Police with assistance from the Ottawa Fire Department are cutting off the supply line of gasoline and propane for the ‘Freedom Convoy’. The move started last night.

After this confiscation (theft) of fuel (private property)— now they've cut off supply route. Make no mistake, these are intentionally provocative acts. It appears these radicals will stop at nothing to maintain their power.

Ottawa Police Service reported late Sunday that they have made multiple arrests in relation to several enforcement actions related to the ongoing demonstration.

On Sunday:

Two people were arrested on Coventry Rd. for mischief

Multiple vehicles and fuel have been seized.

Officers arrested three individuals at Metcalf and Slater for mischief. The investigation is ongoing and updates will follow.

Two more people were arrested this morning. One person was charged for driving while prohibited and the other for mischief relating to property damage of a downtown business.

The OPS issued a warning earlier today advising the public that anyone found bringing fuel to the demonstration trucks in red zone could be subject to arrest and charges. This is effective immediately.

Confederation Park has been fully cleared and fenced.

More than 100 Highway Traffic Act and other Provincial Offence Notices were issued including excessive honking, driving the wrong way, defective muffler, no seat belt, alcohol readily available and having the improper class of driving licence.

Further updates and charges will follow Monday.

There are over 60 criminal investigations so far related to the demonstration. They are primarily for mischief, thefts, hate crimes and property damage.

To date, the Ottawa Police Service has received 100 Ontario Provincial Police officers to assist with Ottawa demonstrations. We thank them and our other policing partners for their continued support.

On Sunday, the City of Ottawa declared a State of Emergency.

The legal team for the ‘Freedom Convoy’ says that the move to a State of Emergency is illegal.

Developing…