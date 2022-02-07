Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are Extreme Cold Warnings out for communities in the Far North of Ontario, as well as to the Northeast of Thunder Bay this morning. It is -25 this morning in the city. There is a warming trend headed into Western Ontario.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Big Trout Lake – Kasabonika Sachigo Lake – Bearskin Lake Wasaho Cree Nation Attawapiskat Neskantaga Webequie Peawanuck Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid Gull Bay – Black Sturgeon Lake



A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills continues with wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45.

Thunder Bay

It is -25 this morning in Thunder Bay under clear skies headed to a high of -9. Winds are light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 12 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning for exposed skin.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies giving way to fully overcast skies near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17 with temperature rising to minus 10 by morning. Wind chill minus 21 this evening.

Fort Frances

It is -28 in Fort Frances this morning. Bundle up. The forecast is for increasing cloudiness early this morning with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High for Monday of -10. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and the risk of freezing drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near -11. Wind chill near minus 19.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -20 in Dryden this morning with the windchill at -30. Skies will becoming cloudy this morning with a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High -11. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 17 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 11. Wind chill near minus 20.

Sachigo Lake

It is -24 in Sachigo Lake this morning. Skies will be a mix of sun and cloud, however becoming overcast near noon with a 60 per cent chance of snow flurries this afternoon. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Monday of -10. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 18 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Temperature steady near minus 10. Wind chill near minus 18.