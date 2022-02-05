Ontario Trucking Association – Most Protestors are Not Truckers

TORONTO – NEWS – The Ontario Trucking Association is putting distance between their group and protestors at Queen’s Park.

In a statement to media the OTA says, “The vast majority of the Ontario trucking industry is vaccinated and the overall vaccination rate among commercial drivers closely mirrors that of the general public. While some Canadians are at Queen’s Park today to voice their displeasure over this mandate, it appears that most protestors have no connection to the trucking industry and have separate grievances beyond the cross-border vaccine requirements”.

As these protests unfold, OTA would like the public to be aware that many of the people you see and hear in media reports do not have any connection to the trucking industry, and do not represent the view of the Ontario Trucking Association or its members.

“The Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) does not support and strongly disapproves of any protests on public roadways, highways, and bridges. OTA believes such actions – especially those that interfere with public safety and impede the flow of traffic or citizens – are not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed. We strongly urge all protestors to please respect traffic laws and comply with direction from authorities to not block access to the hospitals and critical care facilities around the legislature”.

“Some of the people protesting at Queen’s Park are voicing their concern over the bilateral mandate introduced by the Governments of Canada and the United States that requires all essential workers, including truck drivers, to be vaccinated. As of January 22, the only way to cross the border, in a commercial truck or any other vehicle, is to get vaccinated. As an industry we must adapt and comply with this mandate and the vast majority have”.

OTA says, “To those in the trucking industry that have chosen to participate in this protest, your behaviour today will not only reflect upon you and your family but the 300,000-plus fellow Canadians that, like you, take great pride in our industry. Please remember this important responsibility you bear today in delivering your message responsibly as well as the impact your actions will have on the image of many of your colleagues who do not share your opinion but share your passion for the industry and country”.