ATIKOKAN – NEWS – Carter MacDonald of Atikokan pleaded guilty and was fined $1,500 for dumping garbage, which is a violation under the Public Lands Act.

Court heard that on July 17, 2021, Carter MacDonald dumped 10 bags of household garbage near Moonshine Road, located near the town of Atikokan. Conservation officers received a complaint, investigated and determined that the items dumped belonged to MacDonald, who was located and gave a statement.

Justice of the Peace Jennifer Neill heard the case at the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances, on December 2, 2021.

Conservation officers remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy.

