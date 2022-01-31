THUNDER BAY – Thunder Bay Police arrested two Toronto teens and seized drugs and a handgun on Saturday morning.
Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were in the 200 block of Ambrose Street area just before 10:30 am on Saturday January 29th when they observed two males suspected of being involved in drug trafficking activities.
When the officers approached, the males fled.
One suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested following a brief struggle with the officer.
The second suspect was stopped by a passerby, however, the accused male informed the passerby that he was in possession of a firearm. The accused again fled on foot, this time dropping a handgun that was later located and seized by police.
Just after 10:50 am, police located and arrested the second accused in the 200 block of Red River Road.
Further investigation revealed the accused males were in possession of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
A 16-year-old male from Toronto is charged with:
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
• Resist Peace Officer
• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence
• Carrying a Firearm
• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Certificate
Clay MARTINEZ-HERNANDEZ, 18, of Toronto, is charged with:
• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
• Obstruct Peace Officer
• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm without a Licence
• Carrying a Firearm
• Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
• Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited or Restricted Weapon
• Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, Prohibited or Restricted without Certificate
• Failure to Comply with Sentence
Both appeared in bail court on Sunday, Jan. 30 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.