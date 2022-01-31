THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says there are 172 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. There are now 310 active lab-confirmed cases.

There are 46 patients in hospital in the district and seven of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Do not report positive COVID tests to TBDHU at this time

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit says, “Although we appreciate the motivation behind this, with the current high level of spread, public health units do not have the capacity to perform contact tracing among the general population. Instead, efforts are being focused on minimizing harms to those populations who are most vulnerable (i.e. long-term care facilities), as well as vaccination”.

“Lab-confirmed PCR tests are sent directly to health units by the facility. If someone in your household tests positive on a Rapid Antigen Test, or if someone in your home has symptoms, please isolate and follow the instructions at Ontario.ca/exposed.”

Active Publicly Disclosed Outbreaks in High-Risk Settings

Note: This table will be updated on business days whenever a publicly disclosed outbreak is declared.

A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU. Facility Name Affected Area(s) Date Declared Southbridge Pinewood Sandpiper Unit Jan 4, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor 5N – Marigold Jan 5, 2022 Thunder Bay District Jail Facility-wide Jan 6, 2022 Hogarth Riverview Manor 1N – Daffodil Jan 12, 2022 Thunder Bay Correctional Centre Male Side Jan 17, 2022 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Transitional Care Unit Jan 19, 2022 Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre 2A Jan 21, 2022

Ontario Opens Up

With key public health and health care indicators starting to show signs of improvement, Ontario will cautiously and gradually ease public health measures. Effective January 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Ontario eased restrictions, while maintaining protective measures, including but not limited to: