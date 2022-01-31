THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested three people, including a Toronto teen, following a weekend investigation into a home takeover on the city’s south-side.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service became aware on the afternoon of Saturday, January 29th of an ongoing home takeover situation taking place at a home in the 200 block off North Syndicate Avenue.

An investigation revealed three individuals entered the home without permission and refused to leave.

The trio also prevented the legitimate resident from leaving their home.

Police also learned the unwelcomed individuals had discussed doing harm to the resident.

Multiple units of the TBPS’s Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the home with members of the Emergency Task Unit.

When police entered, they located the three suspects involved in the ongoing home takeover.

They were arrested without further incident and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

A 15-year-old female from Toronto is charged with:

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Forcible Confinement

• Obstruct Peace Officer

Nicolle PAULUZZO, 31, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Forcible Confinement

Kris Paul TELLIER, 45, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

• Uttering Threats – Death or Bodily Harm

• Forcible Confinement

All three appeared in bail court on Sunday, January 30th and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.