THUNDER BAY – Wasaya Airways President and CEO James Ward says that the person involved in an incident onboard a Wasaya Airway flight on Friday will be on a permanent do-not-fly list with the airline.

In a statement, Wasaya Airways says that a passenger onboard one of their flights on Friday from Sioux Lookout to a northern community became abusive and violent.

On Friday January 28th, Wasaya Airways flight WT766 departed from Sioux Lookout on its scheduled northbound route.

During the first leg of the flight, a passenger became disruptive and violent.

Thanks to the quick actions of our First Officer and passengers on board, they were able to restrain the passenger while our Captain communicated the situation to our Northern Agents for assistance.

The aircraft landed safely at its planned destination and was met by Nishnawbe-Aski Police Services.

That person now faces charges including:

Assault on an Aircraft

Endangering Lives on an Aircraft

Disturbance on an Aircraft