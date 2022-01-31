Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have released the scene of a recent homicide following the post-mortem examination of the victim this weekend in Toronto.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were originally made aware of a potential sudden death at a residential address in the 300 block of Bethune Street just after noon on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022.

When officers arrived, they were able to confirm the presence of a deceased adult male.

Sources tell NetNewsLedger that police have been speaking to neighbours of the house on Bethune, and that the K-9 unit has been in the area.

As a result of continued investigation, members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit established the death was a result of a homicide.

The deceased is identified as Antoine BOUCHARD, 37, of Thunder Bay.

A post-mortem examination took place in Toronto and police have released the scene on Bethune Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you believe you have information that could assist investigators, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P22023275. You can submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.