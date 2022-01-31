THUNDER BAY – NEWS – UPDATED – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Thunder Bay Airport personnel have responded to an incident at the Thunder Bay Airport.

At approximately 1223 hours on January 31, 2022, a Beechcraft 300 turboprop aircraft with three (3) people on board crashed at Thunder Bay Airport.

All three (3) people on board the aircraft walked away without injury.

Response was coordinated by the Airport’s Operational Specialists with support from Thunder Bay Fire Services and Superior North EMS.

The scene is being held for accident investigation.

Aircraft operations to and from Thunder Bay Airport may be affected. Passengers are encouraged to check flight status at the airport or airline’s website.

However the aircraft has extensive damage.