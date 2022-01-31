Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the area of Cameron and Simpson Streets following reports of multiple shots fired just before 10:30 pm on Sunday, January 30th.

Police report that there were no suspects located in the area when police arrived.

Further investigation revealed an incident involving a firearm had occurred in the 100 block of Bethune Street.

Police remained in the area and are continuing to maintain a scene.

Officers with the Major Crimes Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

There are no known injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, or have surveillance or dash camera footage from this area between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, January 30th, 2022, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident number P22023953.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.