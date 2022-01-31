THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Monday will be some extremes in weather across the region. Thunder Bay will see a daytime high forecast for -2. There are, as of 3:00 AM EST weather alerts issued with Extreme Cold for the Far North, and Special Weather Statements across Western Ontario, including Kenora, Red Lake, Dryden, Fort Frances, and Ignace.

An Alberta Clipper is bearing down on the region with low pressure and bringing up to 15 centimetres of snow to parts of the region. As that snow arrives driving conditions will be, as usual deteriorating.

Thunder Bay

It is -13 under mainly cloudy skies in Thunder Bay. There is a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late in the morning. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 7 in the afternoon.

Mainly cloudy skies will continue into the evening along with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening. A few flurries beginning near midnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h after midnight. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 9.

Fort Frances

It will be a mainly cloudy Monday in Fort Frances with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning and a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon.

Cloudy skies will continue Monday evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening. Periods of snow beginning in the evening with as much as five centimetres of snow expected. Wind south 20 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 5. Wind chill near minus 12.

Wasaho Cree Nation

It is -30 this morning in Wasaho with the windchill at -38. Clear skies early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h in the afternoon. High minus 19. Wind chill minus 45 in the morning and minus 31 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes for exposed skin.

Monday night will see periods of light snow. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming light in the evening. Temperature steady near minus 17. Wind chill minus 32 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -10 in Dryden at 2:00 CST. Periods of light snow are forecast to end in the morning then cloudy skies. There is a 30 per cent chance of flurries late in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 20 in the morning and minus 10 in the afternoon.

Monday night will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the evening.

Snow related to the Alberta Clipper headed to the region will be beginning in the evening. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are forecast. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Temperature steady near minus 6. Wind chill minus 14 in the evening and minus 9 overnight.