Wasaho Cree Nation – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued Extreme Cold Warnings for the far North of Ontario. Minimum temperatures near minus 33 degrees Celsius with wind chill values near minus 45 are expected tonight and continuing into Monday.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Fort Severn

Peawanuck

Attawapiskat

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.