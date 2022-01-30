KENORA – WEATHER – An Alberta Clipper will track east across the region Monday night. The low pressure system will bring snow that is expected to begin Monday evening and spread eastwards throughout Monday night.

Total snowfall accumulations of up to ten centimetres is expected by Tuesday afternoon, with a few locations possibly reaching 15 centimetres.

Strong northwesterly or northerly winds gusting 50 to 60 km/h on Tuesday may produce blowing snow leading to reduced visibilities at times.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Kenora – Grassy Narrows – Whitedog

Sioux Narrows – Nestor Falls – Morson

Heavy snow expected Monday evening through Tuesday.

