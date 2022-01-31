THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A slightly busier 24 hours for Thunder Bay Police. Topping the list was three ‘Quality of Life’ calls which include alcohol or drugs. There was one assault and two robberies.
Daily update from 01/30/2022 to 01/31/2022
|Recent incidents
|7
|
|0 from yesterday
|Violent
|3
|
|No changes from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|2
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|1
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|1
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|0
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|0
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|3
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|3
|Quality of Life