January 31, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

By
NetNewsLedger
-
131
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A slightly busier 24 hours for Thunder Bay Police. Topping the list was three ‘Quality of Life’ calls which include alcohol or drugs. There was one assault and two robberies.

Daily update from 01/30/2022 to 01/31/2022

Recent incidents
7 arrow_up 0 from yesterday
Violent
3 arrow_up No changes from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
2 Robbery
Property & Theft
1 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
1 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
0 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
3 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
3 Quality of Life