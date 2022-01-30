THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Student Transportation has a number of school bus cancellations on Monday.

The following route(s) cannot be serviced on the dates indicated. We regret any inconvenience this will cause.

NORTH 64 servicing St Ignatius AM & PM, La Verendrye AM, St Bernard PM, Franco Superieur PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.

NORTH 76 servicing La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled for Monday, January 31 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 38 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Holy Family AM & PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 41 servicing St Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, Elsie MacGill AM, Holy Family PM cancelled through Wednesday, February 2 due to no driver available.