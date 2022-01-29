THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is an Extreme Cold Warning for Beardmore area this morning. It is cold as well in Thunder Bay with the low this morning at -28.

Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Wind chill values near minus 40 expected early this morning.

Thunder Bay

It is -28 this morning in Thunder Bay, headed to a high of -11 today. There will be increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow will start later this morning. Two to four centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will be light at up to 15 km/h. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite this morning to exposed skin.

Tonight, the light snow will end this evening then partly cloudy skies overnight. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Fort Frances

It is -18 in Fort Frances with the windchill at -28. A few flurries in the area will be ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 29 this morning and minus 14 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for unprotected skin.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries early this evening. Winds will be from the north at 20 km/h before becoming light this evening. Low minus 19. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

Marten Falls

It is -27 in Marten Falls this morning to start your Saturday. Mainly cloudy skies with periods of light snow beginning this afternoon. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. High minus 15. Wind chill minus 34 this morning and minus 21 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite so bundle up, especially on quads and snowmobiles.

Tonight those periods of light snow will be ending this evening then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of more snow flurries. Winds will stay light blowing at up to 15 km/h. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 22 this evening and minus 39 overnight. Risk of frostbite continues.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is -19 in Dryden this morning. Cloudy skies with periods of snow beginning early this morning and ending this afternoon then a 40 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon. Up to four centimetres of snow is possible. Winds will be light blowing at up to 15 km/h. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 16 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of more snow flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 22. Wind chill minus 17 this evening and minus 26 overnight.