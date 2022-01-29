LONGLAC – NEWS – On January 27, 2022, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Greenstone OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB) and the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on Woodcrest Drive in the Town of Longlac, Ontario as a result of ongoing drug trafficking investigations in the community.

Two individuals were taken into custody and police later executed a search warrant at a local motel in relation to the traffic stop.

As a result of the search, police seized a quantity of cocaine along with other drug paraphernalia and approximately $2895 in Canadian currency. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately $6,237.

Real LEVESQUE, 37 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Francesca TAYLOR, 32 years-old of Thunder Bay, ON has been charged with the following offences:

– Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

– Possession of Proceeds of Property obtained by Crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Both accused were release from custody by way of Undertaking and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Longlac, Ontario on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at 10:00 am to answer to their charges.