THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Student Transportation advises, “STSTB and our coterminous school boards are aware of the potential for disruption to school bus service tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 27, due to the widely publicized convoy arriving this evening and scheduled to depart tomorrow morning”.

“Students with bus stops in the area from Hwy 130 at Hwy 11/17 to and along Arthur St W to the Thunder Bay Expressway are advised that, depending on the size, the pace, and the time of departure for this convoy, some stops along this corridor or on roads only accessible from this corridor may not be able to be serviced”.

NORTH 76 servicing La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled through Friday, January 28 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from ECLV 9-12 exams at 11:15am will be serviced.