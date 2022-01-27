January 27, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Update

NetNewsLedger
Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quieter day Wednesday for Thunder Bay Police. There were seven incidents. One assault, and three break and enters topped the day for Police.

Daily update from 01/26/2022 to 01/27/2022

Recent incidents
6 arrow_up -7 from yesterday
Violent
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
0 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
4 arrow_up 3 from yesterday
3 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
1 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
0 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
1 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
1 Quality of Life