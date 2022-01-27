THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A quieter day Wednesday for Thunder Bay Police. There were seven incidents. One assault, and three break and enters topped the day for Police.
Daily update from 01/26/2022 to 01/27/2022
|Recent incidents
|6
|
|-7 from yesterday
|Violent
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|1
|Assault
|0
|Assault with Deadly Weapon
|0
|Sexual Assault
|0
|Sexual Offense
|0
|Other Sexual Offense
|0
|Homicide
|0
|Kidnapping
|0
|Robbery
|Property & Theft
|4
|
|3 from yesterday
|
|3
|Breaking & Entering
|0
|Property Crime Commercial
|0
|Property Crime Residential
|1
|Other Property Crime
|0
|Theft from Vehicle
|0
|Theft of Vehicle
|0
|Other Theft
|Disorder/Disturbance
|1
|
|2 from yesterday
|
|0
|Disorder
|0
|Drugs
|0
|Liquor
|1
|Quality of Life