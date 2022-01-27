THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Student Transportation advises, “STSTB and our coterminous school boards are aware of the potential for disruption to school bus service tomorrow morning, Thursday, January 27, due to the widely publicized convoy arriving this evening and scheduled to depart tomorrow morning”.
NORTH 76 servicing La Verendrye AM & PM, Bishop Gallagher AM & PM, St Bernard AM & PM, Franco Superior AM & PM, St Paul PM cancelled through Friday, January 28 due to no driver available. NORTH 76 busing home from ECLV 9-12 exams at 11:15am will be serviced.
SOUTH 67 servicing Pope John Paul II AM & PM cancelled for Thursday, January 27 due to no driver available.
OPP Northwest on Freedom Convoy
#NWROPP advise truck convoy will be overnighting by Santorelli's Truck Stop tonight via Hwy 130. Proposed route at this time for departure at 7 am is Arthur St. left onto Hwy 61 north. Please consider avoiding the expressway tomorrow morning, as there will be delays. ^mg pic.twitter.com/upaz5NuTmA
— OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) January 26, 2022