Thunder Bay – ROAD Conditions Update – Highway 17 is closed as of midnight due to road conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a Snow Squall Warning for the region. Snow squalls off Lake Superior, with total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm possible by Thursday morning. Wind gusts up to 80 km/h causing very low visibilities at times in blowing snow.

Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.

Flurries in a stiff southwest flow off of Lake Superior have become widespread. Snow squalls will develop this evening and continue overnight. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 5 cm in an hour are likely in the strongest snow squalls.

Travel will be impacted during this period, especially along Highway 17.

Road Closures Overnight



